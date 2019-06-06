Inside Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Former Beverly Hills Mansion, on Sale for $49 Million

Outside, a two-story guest house sits adjacent to the newly built tennis courts. There’s also a modern swimming pool, and classic stepped terraces.

The sprawling estate, built by Frederick March and designed by Wallace Neff, is completely gated, with entry from two streets.

The Beverly Hills mansion once shared by Jennifer Anistonand Brad Pittis looking for a new owner, and asking a cool $49 million.

The couple, who were married in 2000, purchased the historic home in 2001 for $13.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.They sold it in 2006, one year after their divorce.

The 12,000-square-foot mansion — now for sale over three times what Aniston, 50, and Pitt, 55, paid for it — was built in 1934, and has five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It’s listed with Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland.