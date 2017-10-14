El beso de Shakira y Piqué que desmiente rumores de separación

A pesar de los fuertes rumores que durante las semanas pasadas se han escuchado sobre una posible ruptura entre Shakira y Gerard Piqué, tal parece que el amor entre la cantante barranquillera y el futbolista del Barcelona está lejos de finalizar. Así lo dejaron en claro los dos tortolitos con un beso que fue captado por las cámaras de los paparazzi. Te lo mostramos.

More
Andrés Rubiano
October 14, 2017 04:00 AM
<p>No hay duda de que en el mundo del entretenimiento Shakira y Piqu&eacute; <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/12-fotos-prueban-shakira-y-pique-son-pareja-ideal" target="_blank" rel="noopener">se han convertido en una de las parejas id&iacute;licas</a> desde que su romance comenzara en el marco del la Copa del Mundo de Sur&aacute;frica 2010.</p>
pinterest
¡Par de tortolos!

No hay duda de que en el mundo del entretenimiento Shakira y Piqué se han convertido en una de las parejas idílicas desde que su romance comenzara en el marco del la Copa del Mundo de Suráfrica 2010.

Isaac Brekken/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
<p>Desde entonces los hemos visto protagonizar un amor casi de novela, ya que los dos han demostrado ser tal para cual.</p>
pinterest
Linda pareja

Desde entonces los hemos visto protagonizar un amor casi de novela, ya que los dos han demostrado ser tal para cual.

Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images
<p>La llegada de los peque&ntilde;os Milan y Sasha los convirti&oacute; en una familia modelo que se roba todas las miradas a donde quiera que va.</p>
pinterest
¡Cuarteto ideal!

La llegada de los pequeños Milan y Sasha los convirtió en una familia modelo que se roba todas las miradas a donde quiera que va.

Albert Llop/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
<p>Recientemente los dos han sido blanco de fuertes rumores que <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/shakira-y-gerard-pique/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">aseguran una inminente separaci&oacute;n </a>de las dos estrellas. Pero ellos mismos se han encargado de mostrar que su amor contin&uacute;a intacto y aqu&iacute; esta la prueba.</p>
pinterest
¿En problemas?

Recientemente los dos han sido blanco de fuertes rumores que aseguran una inminente separación de las dos estrellas. Pero ellos mismos se han encargado de mostrar que su amor continúa intacto y aquí esta la prueba.

obert Marquardt/Getty Images
<p>Con este beso de Shakira y Piqu&eacute; captado por los paparazzi recientemente, queda claro que su amor parece estar intacto.</p>
pinterest
¡Bellos!

Con este beso de Shakira y Piqué captado por los paparazzi recientemente, queda claro que su amor parece estar intacto.

EUPR/Grosby Group Spain: Lagencia Grosby
<p>A trav&eacute;s de su tiempo como pareja, los dos han demostrado ser un gran apoyo por las labores profesionales que cada uno desempe&ntilde;a.</p>
pinterest
Gran apoyo

A través de su tiempo como pareja, los dos han demostrado ser un gran apoyo por las labores profesionales que cada uno desempeña.

David Ramos/Getty Images
<p>Puede ser que su aparente distanciamiento se haya debido a los diversos compromisos laborales que los dos han tenido durante los &uacute;ltimos meses.</p>
pinterest
¿Una posible causa?

Puede ser que su aparente distanciamiento se haya debido a los diversos compromisos laborales que los dos han tenido durante los últimos meses.

Instagram / Shakira
<p>Algo que resulta innegable es que siempre que aparecen en p&uacute;blico derriten a sus seguidores con su bellas muestras de cari&ntilde;o.</p>
pinterest
En el escenario

Algo que resulta innegable es que siempre que aparecen en público derriten a sus seguidores con su bellas muestras de cariño.

Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images
<p>La noticia de una posible separaci&oacute;n sin duda caus&oacute; gran consternaci&oacute;n entre sus seguidores, ya que las dos estrellas han sido un gran ejemplo como pareja, padres y familia.</p>
pinterest
Gran ejemplo

La noticia de una posible separación sin duda causó gran consternación entre sus seguidores, ya que las dos estrellas han sido un gran ejemplo como pareja, padres y familia.

Isaac Brekken/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
<p>Esperemos que aquello de la ruptura sea solo un mal chiste para poder seguir disfrutando de las aventuras del bello clan por mucho tiempo m&aacute;s.</p>
pinterest
Un clan sin igual

Esperemos que aquello de la ruptura sea solo un mal chiste para poder seguir disfrutando de las aventuras del bello clan por mucho tiempo más.

Shakira/Insatgram
1 of 10

Advertisement
1 of 10 Isaac Brekken/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

¡Par de tortolos!

No hay duda de que en el mundo del entretenimiento Shakira y Piqué se han convertido en una de las parejas idílicas desde que su romance comenzara en el marco del la Copa del Mundo de Suráfrica 2010.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

Linda pareja

Desde entonces los hemos visto protagonizar un amor casi de novela, ya que los dos han demostrado ser tal para cual.

3 of 10 Albert Llop/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

¡Cuarteto ideal!

La llegada de los pequeños Milan y Sasha los convirtió en una familia modelo que se roba todas las miradas a donde quiera que va.

Advertisement
4 of 10 obert Marquardt/Getty Images

¿En problemas?

Recientemente los dos han sido blanco de fuertes rumores que aseguran una inminente separación de las dos estrellas. Pero ellos mismos se han encargado de mostrar que su amor continúa intacto y aquí esta la prueba.

Advertisement
5 of 10 EUPR/Grosby Group Spain: Lagencia Grosby

¡Bellos!

Con este beso de Shakira y Piqué captado por los paparazzi recientemente, queda claro que su amor parece estar intacto.

Advertisement
6 of 10 David Ramos/Getty Images

Gran apoyo

A través de su tiempo como pareja, los dos han demostrado ser un gran apoyo por las labores profesionales que cada uno desempeña.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Instagram / Shakira

¿Una posible causa?

Puede ser que su aparente distanciamiento se haya debido a los diversos compromisos laborales que los dos han tenido durante los últimos meses.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

En el escenario

Algo que resulta innegable es que siempre que aparecen en público derriten a sus seguidores con su bellas muestras de cariño.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Isaac Brekken/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

Gran ejemplo

La noticia de una posible separación sin duda causó gran consternación entre sus seguidores, ya que las dos estrellas han sido un gran ejemplo como pareja, padres y familia.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Shakira/Insatgram

Un clan sin igual

Esperemos que aquello de la ruptura sea solo un mal chiste para poder seguir disfrutando de las aventuras del bello clan por mucho tiempo más.

Tal Vez Te Guste

Más Contenido

EDIT POST