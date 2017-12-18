¿Quién es el jugador de fútbol tildado de racista tras compartir controversial foto en redes?

El jugador de fútbol del Atlético de Madrid, Antoine Griezmann, se vió en medio de una avalancha de fuertes críticas luego de que publicara una foto disfrazado como un jugador de baloncesto pintado de negro con una peluca afro. La imagen, ya retirada con una disculpa, desató acusaciones de racismo entre muchos de sus seguidores a través de las redes sociales.

More
Rafael García
December 18, 2017 01:35 PM
<p>Griezmann es el futbolista franc&eacute;s &mdash;miembro del equipo Atl&eacute;tico de Madrid&mdash; cuya foto disfrazado de un baloncestista negro desat&oacute; una avalancha de cr&iacute;ticas en su contra.</p> <p><a href="http://pages.email.peopleenespanol.com/opt-in">SUSCR&Iacute;BETE A NUESTRO BOLET&Iacute;N</a></p>
pinterest
Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann es el futbolista francés —miembro del equipo Atlético de Madrid— cuya foto disfrazado de un baloncestista negro desató una avalancha de críticas en su contra.

SUSCRÍBETE A NUESTRO BOLETÍN

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
<p>Esta foto fue la que caus&oacute; que miles de personas tildaran de racista al futbolista luego de que &eacute;l la compartiera en sus redes sociales.</p> <p>En la imagen &mdash;etiquetada Fiesta de los a&ntilde;os 80&mdash;se le ve disfrazado como un baloncestista afroamericano pintado de negro y con una peluca estilo afro.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Disfraz

Esta foto fue la que causó que miles de personas tildaran de racista al futbolista luego de que él la compartiera en sus redes sociales.

En la imagen —etiquetada Fiesta de los años 80—se le ve disfrazado como un baloncestista afroamericano pintado de negro y con una peluca estilo afro. 

Instagram / Antoine Griezmann
<p>El franc&eacute;s no solo poste&oacute; la foto en su cuenta de Instagram sino que en su &#8216;story&#8217; tambi&eacute;n comparti&oacute; su disfraz con sus seguidores.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Foto y video

El francés no solo posteó la foto en su cuenta de Instagram sino que en su ‘story’ también compartió su disfraz con sus seguidores. 

Instagram / Antoine Griezmann
<p>Tras publicar las im&aacute;genes, la cr&iacute;tica no se hizo esperar. Algunos de sus seguidores lo tildaron de racista e insensible por pintarse la piel de color negro.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Mala jugada

Tras publicar las imágenes, la crítica no se hizo esperar. Algunos de sus seguidores lo tildaron de racista e insensible por pintarse la piel de color negro.

 

Instagram / Antoine Griezmann
<p>El franc&eacute;s ha dicho que desde peque&ntilde;o ha sido gran fan&aacute;tico del equipo de baloncesto Harlem Globetrotters &mdash;y es por eso que se visti&oacute; como uno de ellos en la controversial foto, como un &#8220;homenaje&#8221;.</p>
pinterest
Fanático del equipo Harlem Globetrotters

El francés ha dicho que desde pequeño ha sido gran fanático del equipo de baloncesto Harlem Globetrotters —y es por eso que se vistió como uno de ellos en la controversial foto, como un “homenaje”.

Photo by Jose Miguel Fernandez de Velasco / NurPhoto
<p>Griezmann ofreci&oacute; disculpas luego de ver que su acto caus&oacute; tanta indignaci&oacute;n.&nbsp;</p> <p>&ldquo;Reconozco que fue torpe por mi parte. Si he herido a alguien, pido perd&oacute;n&rdquo;, escribi&oacute; el futbolista.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Pidió perdón

Griezmann ofreció disculpas luego de ver que su acto causó tanta indignación. 

“Reconozco que fue torpe por mi parte. Si he herido a alguien, pido perdón”, escribió el futbolista. 

Instagram / Antoine Griezmann
<p>&ldquo;Es rid&iacute;culo e irrespetuoso. &iexcl;Espero que tu amigo @paulpogba no est&eacute; de acuerdo con esto! &iexcl;No puedo creer que hayas hecho esto!&rdquo;, escribi&oacute; uno de sus seguidores.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Lluvia de críticas

“Es ridículo e irrespetuoso. ¡Espero que tu amigo @paulpogba no esté de acuerdo con esto! ¡No puedo creer que hayas hecho esto!”, escribió uno de sus seguidores. 

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
<p>El abuelo del franc&eacute;s tambi&eacute;n fue estrella de f&uacute;tbol hace un tiempo; Amaro Lopes fue defensa de primera divisi&oacute;n del club Vasco da Gama de Pacos de Ferreira.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Su historial

El abuelo del francés también fue estrella de fútbol hace un tiempo; Amaro Lopes fue defensa de primera división del club Vasco da Gama de Pacos de Ferreira. 

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
<p>Sus compa&ntilde;eros de equipo todav&iacute;a no se han pronunciado sobre la pol&eacute;mica fotograf&iacute;a.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Compañeros de equipo

Sus compañeros de equipo todavía no se han pronunciado sobre la polémica fotografía. 

Instagram / Antoine Griezmann
<p>Hasta el momento no se sabe si su futuro en el f&uacute;tbol de ver&aacute; afectado por este incidente.</p>
pinterest
En el campo

Hasta el momento no se sabe si su futuro en el fútbol de verá afectado por este incidente.

Photo by Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto. Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
1 of 10

Advertisement
1 of 10 NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann es el futbolista francés —miembro del equipo Atlético de Madrid— cuya foto disfrazado de un baloncestista negro desató una avalancha de críticas en su contra.

SUSCRÍBETE A NUESTRO BOLETÍN

Advertisement
2 of 10 Instagram / Antoine Griezmann

Disfraz

Esta foto fue la que causó que miles de personas tildaran de racista al futbolista luego de que él la compartiera en sus redes sociales.

En la imagen —etiquetada Fiesta de los años 80—se le ve disfrazado como un baloncestista afroamericano pintado de negro y con una peluca estilo afro. 

3 of 10 Instagram / Antoine Griezmann

Foto y video

El francés no solo posteó la foto en su cuenta de Instagram sino que en su ‘story’ también compartió su disfraz con sus seguidores. 

Advertisement
4 of 10 Instagram / Antoine Griezmann

Mala jugada

Tras publicar las imágenes, la crítica no se hizo esperar. Algunos de sus seguidores lo tildaron de racista e insensible por pintarse la piel de color negro.

 

Advertisement
5 of 10 Photo by Jose Miguel Fernandez de Velasco / NurPhoto

Fanático del equipo Harlem Globetrotters

El francés ha dicho que desde pequeño ha sido gran fanático del equipo de baloncesto Harlem Globetrotters —y es por eso que se vistió como uno de ellos en la controversial foto, como un “homenaje”.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Instagram / Antoine Griezmann

Pidió perdón

Griezmann ofreció disculpas luego de ver que su acto causó tanta indignación. 

“Reconozco que fue torpe por mi parte. Si he herido a alguien, pido perdón”, escribió el futbolista. 

Advertisement
7 of 10 Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Lluvia de críticas

“Es ridículo e irrespetuoso. ¡Espero que tu amigo @paulpogba no esté de acuerdo con esto! ¡No puedo creer que hayas hecho esto!”, escribió uno de sus seguidores. 

Advertisement
8 of 10 Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Su historial

El abuelo del francés también fue estrella de fútbol hace un tiempo; Amaro Lopes fue defensa de primera división del club Vasco da Gama de Pacos de Ferreira. 

Advertisement
9 of 10 Instagram / Antoine Griezmann

Compañeros de equipo

Sus compañeros de equipo todavía no se han pronunciado sobre la polémica fotografía. 

Advertisement
10 of 10 Photo by Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto. Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

En el campo

Hasta el momento no se sabe si su futuro en el fútbol de verá afectado por este incidente.

Tal Vez Te Guste

Más Contenido

EDIT POST