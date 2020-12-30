Michael Quiñones

The reality star talks to People CHICA about the inspiration behind the lavish celebration and shares her favorite baby shower gift ideas.
Luz Towns-Miranda Talks Tips for Raising a Secure, Successful Child and the Moment She Knew Lin-Manuel Was a Star
In honor of Mother’s Day, CHICA spoke with the child psychologist and mother of Lin-Manuel Miranda about her support for her son’s art at an early age and her passionate promotion of secure attachments between babies and caregivers.
Rosie Mercado gave an interview to CHICA about raising healthy kids, physically and emotionally. The plus model shared her philosophy on parenting and what she learned from her own physical transformation.