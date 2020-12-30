Jennifer Mota

Miky Woodz is a lyrical threat in the Latin rap scene, but it was his motivation to play in the NBA and moving to the U.S. that brought him closer to music. Expressing his tough lifestyle and witty punchlines in his freestyles pushed his first album, Before Famous, to the fourth spot on Billboard’s Latin Album sales in 2017 — all with no management. Now he’s pushing his latest EP OG Week.
J Balvin and Bad Bunny, urban artists dominating international airwaves, will always be in debt to the reggaetón pioneers like Daddy Yankee, Ivy Queen and Don Omar. Here are a few classics to revisit now.
Manny MUA was one of first “boy beauty vloggers” to hit social media. His passion for makeup and genderless beauty is opening doors for him, including becoming the first ever male ambassador for Maybelline and becoming the founder and CEO for his cosmetic brand Lunar Beauty.
Djali Cepeda-Brown Uncovers the Lost Stories of Marginalized Cultures and Amplifies Her Own Afrodescendencia
Afrodescendencia is a series honoring the institutions and rights created by the Afro-Latinx leaders before us and those who are currently present in our communities. The Latinx of African descent are vocal, culturally active and politically aware. By telling the stories of the unheard we remain conscious of the community, its struggles, its past, and its future.
Slam poet Melania-Luisa Marte shares her exasperation with the lack of recognition associated for the term “Afro-Latina,” considering Miriam-Websters added the term “Latinx” to the dictionary a few months ago. The young teacher and creative workshop facilitator is on a quest to add the phrase that best fits her identity to the dictionary.