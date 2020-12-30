Jennifer Mota
Miky Woodz: From Hoop Dreams to Latin Trap Stardom
Miky Woodz is a lyrical threat in the Latin rap scene, but it was his motivation to play in the NBA and moving to the U.S. that brought him closer to music. Expressing his tough lifestyle and witty punchlines in his freestyles pushed his first album, Before Famous, to the fourth spot on Billboard’s Latin Album sales in 2017 — all with no management. Now he’s pushing his latest EP OG Week. 
8 Reggaetón Videos From the Golden Era to Revisit
J Balvin and Bad Bunny, urban artists dominating international airwaves, will always be in debt to the reggaetón pioneers like Daddy Yankee, Ivy Queen and Don Omar. Here are a few classics to revisit now.  
Manny MUA Creates Awareness Around Genderless Beauty While Embracing His Latinidad
Manny MUA was one of first “boy beauty vloggers” to hit social media. His passion for makeup and genderless beauty is opening doors for him, including becoming the first ever male ambassador for Maybelline and becoming the founder and CEO for his cosmetic brand Lunar Beauty.
Djali Cepeda-Brown Uncovers the Lost Stories of Marginalized Cultures and Amplifies Her Own Afrodescendencia
Afrodescendencia is a series honoring the institutions and rights created by the Afro-Latinx leaders before us and those who are currently present in our communities. The Latinx of African descent are vocal, culturally active and politically aware. By telling the stories of the unheard we remain conscious of the community, its struggles, its past, and its future.
Afrodescendencia: Ilianna Ayala on How She Is Redefining Beauty
Meet the Poet Working to Get “Afro-Latina” in the Dictionary
Slam poet Melania-Luisa Marte shares her exasperation with the lack of recognition associated for the term “Afro-Latina,” considering Miriam-Websters added the term “Latinx” to the dictionary a few months ago. The young teacher and creative workshop facilitator is on a quest to add the phrase that best fits her identity to the dictionary.
Christina Milian’s Style Evolution Since 2001
Buying for Bae: 15 Gifts Under $25
The word “bae” has its critics. But we clearly love and celebrate the genuine term of endearment — serving as a super-short and functional “babe” or “boyfriend.” After gaining popularity through social media in the mid-2000s, it was nominated for the American Dialect Society 2013’s Word of the Year by A Way With Words co-host and lexicographer Grant Barrett who considered it a symbol of the unskillfulness yet artful spirit of our generation. The term has been rumored to stand for “before anyone else,” but let’s be honest, you probably have more than one “bae.” Maybe you have a totally monogamous bae, but often there’s a friendly bae with benefits and a multitude of bae contenders. Holiday gift-giving could get expensive and time-consuming fast. But you need not go out of your way or spend a lot of money in order to impress them all. Throughout our affordable gift guide below, you’ll find something for tech-enthusiast bae, bookworm bae, gym-rat bae or fashion-obsessed bae. But beware: Whoever gets one of these gifts will believe they represent the idyllic acronym!
Amara La Negra Shares How Her Book “Amarita’s Way” Helps Kids Love Their Melanin
