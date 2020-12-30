Eliza Thompson
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Guests on Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Video
The judicial trailblazer offers her advice for the next generation in the show's final episode of 2020.
Kate del Castillo Talks About Her Abusive Marriage on New Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Video
In a new episode of the Facebook Watch show, the actress recalls feeling afraid of her first husband.
Linda Ronstadt on Winning the Hispanic Heritage Foundation's Legend Award
Article
"It's most special if it's this kind of an award, because it reinforces who I am and where I came from."
Lili Estefan Talks About Getting "Fired" From Her Marriage on 'Red Table Talk: The Estefans'
Video
The new Facebook Watch series premieres this Wednesday, October 7.
Watch the Exclusive First Trailer for 'Red Table Talk: The Estefans'
Video
The new show features music icon Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan, and her niece Lili Estefan.
Supermajority Announces Supercharge: Women All In Event Featuring Kamala Harris and More
Video
On Saturday, Senator Kamala Harris, Eva Longoria, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Big Freedia, and more will come together for a virtual event to encourage women across the country to vote.
Watch the Trailer for 'Latin Music Queens' Starring Thalía, Farina, and Sofía Reyes
Video
The new show will air on Facebook Watch starting Thursday, September 24.
Dany Garcia Announces New #LatinxTheMosaic Initiative With Dascha Polanco and Lilliana Vazquez
Video
The Hollywood producer and global businesswoman will host "an open conversation about the issues of racism and colorism within the Latinx community."
Jennifer Lopez Helps Launch #VoteLikeAMadre Campaign to Encourage Latino Moms to Vote
Video
The campaign encourages voters to come out in support of candidates who plan to prioritize action on climate change.
Exclusive: Watch the First Trailer for 'Julie and the Phantoms'
Article
The new show, starring Madison Reyes, will debut September 10.
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Pick
Article
Senator Harris is the first Black woman to be nominated for national office by a major political party.
Apple Announces Plan to Go Fully Carbon Neutral By 2030
Video
"It's our attempt to meet the urgency of the moment," says Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives.
Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty and Is Denied Bail
Video
Her trial is scheduled to begin in 2021.
Police Confirm Body Found in Lake Where Naya Rivera Went Missing
Video
The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a body was found at Lake Piru on Monday morning.
Ghislaine Maxwell Given Paper Clothes as an Extra Security Precaution
Video
Officials have taken extra steps to ensure she is not able to take her own life while in custody.
New Study Finds Women and Girls of Color Receive Only 0.5 Percent of U.S. Philanthropic Gifts
Video
The Ms. Foundation for Women conducted a study called "Pocket Change" that reveals how little philanthropy is helping women and girls of color.
Trump Administration Wants to Block Asylum Seekers Because of Coronavirus Risk
Video
Meanwhile, the United States has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates of any country in the world.
Celebrities React to Naya Rivera's Disappearance
Video
The actress disappeared while boating at a lake in California on Wednesday evening.
ICE Says International Students Must Leave the U.S. If Their Schools Go Online-Only
Video
The agency announced new regulations on Monday.
Bad Bunny Scores the First-Ever Digital Cover of 'Playboy'
Article
He's only the second man in history to appear solo on the magazine's cover.
Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to Brooklyn Detention Center Ahead of Arraignment
Article
The FBI arrested Maxwell last week for her alleged role in conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to recruit, groom, and sexually abuse underage girls.
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies at 41 From Coronavirus Complications
Article
The actor had been hospitalized for three months.
FBI Arrests Ghislaine Maxwell, Former Associate of Jeffrey Epstein
Video
A statement from the U.S. Attorney said she has been charged "for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls" by the late financier.
Katy Esquivel Wants to Show You the World
Article
The Peruvian YouTube star is here to take you on a journey around the globe — while also teaching you how to boost your confidence.
Watch the 'Hamilton' Movie Trailer
Article
The new film will hit Disney+ on July 3.
