Brenda Barrientos

Julissa Calderon Brings Afro-Latinidad to the Fore on 'Gentefied'
Article
The Dominican American star is on a mission to prove to girls who look like her that anything is possible.
13 Latinx-Owned Brands You Need to Know
Video
People CHICA's guide to Latinx-owned brands that will keep you inspired (and reaching for your wallet).
Jessie Reyez Is Poised to Be One of the Year's Breakout Stars
Article
"It's always been and always will be from my heart to my mouth to my pen," says the singer-songwriter. "I just write about my life."
Natti Natasha Only Had One Day to Prep for Her Instantly Iconic NYFW Appearance
Article
The singer talks to People CHICA about walking the runway alongside Gloria Trevi at New York Fashion Week.
DaniLeigh on Owning Her Personal Style: “I Never Want to Stand for Something I'm Not”
Article
"I’m going to do me and win that way, so that I can stay true to myself," says DaniLeigh, whose new album is due out this spring. 
The New Party of Five Cast Talks Latinx Representation on TV and the Importance of Family
Video
Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, and Elle Paris Legaspi sit down with CHICA for a discussion of the new Latinx-led reboot of Party of Five.
Singer-Songwriter Yasmin Is Ready to Shine
Video
"In 2020, I really just want to do more in all realms," says the New Jersey native. "I just want to flood.”
An Afternoon and Evening With A.Chal, the Peruvian Singer-Songwriter Up Next
Article
“My attitude will always be New York, but my vibe is L.A. — but deep down inside, I’m hella Peruvian.” 
Sarunas J. Jackson talks 'Insecure,' Afro-Latinidad and Fatherhood
Article
