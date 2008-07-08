Virus-infected emails kill off celebrities Shakira, Alejandro Fernández and Luismi

Emails circulating erroneous news about the alleged deaths of Shakira, Alejandro Fernández and Luis Miguel are not only causing false alarm, but also spreading a nasty computer virus when the emails are opened.

“Singer Alejandro Fernández is in critical condition after suffering from a car accident today while on his way to a family reunion,” says part of the email, which has been using the name of Mexican station Televisa to dupe people. There’s a link and video that accompanies the text, and when it’s clicked on, a virus is automatically downloaded.

“Those emails have nothing to do with us, and we know that hackers are behind this, said Televisa spokesperson Berenice Girón to Peopleenespanol.com, confirming that the artists are fine and warned bloggers and news web sites to be cautious when opening up emails.

“We know they’ve used a lot of different publication and media names to trick people,” said Girón. Aside from Televisa, the corrupt emails are also sent under the guise of CNN, among others.