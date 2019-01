DJ Tone, winner of our Festival People en Español 2013 Texas Top DJ contest, wants everyone to join him at the Alamodome this weekend, where he will be rocking the crowd in between big performances from Gloria Estefan, Alejandro Fernández, Demi Lovato, Wisin y Yandel and many more.

Watch DJ Tone extend a personal invitation for all music lovers to join him at our Festival this weekend.

Listen to DJ Tone’s music here