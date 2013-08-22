VIDEO: All the Way from Africa! Demi Lovato Invites Fans to Festival People en Español 2013
Demi Lovato wants you to be at Festival People en Español 2103 in San Antonio, where she will be performing live next September 1st. In fact she wants you to be there so badly that she even sent us this video all the way from Africa!
The young singer, who just turned 21 on August 20th, used her Keek account to send a message to her fans while she's still on a trip around the African continent helping charity organizations for children.