Thalía's TV Return Just a Rumor

Rumors that Thalía is making a comeback to MexicanTV with a 20-episode telenovela produced by Salvador Mejía have spread faster than the plague. But Peopleenespanol.com confirmedthat her fans will be disppointed, because it’s just speculation.

“They’re just rumors; Salvador had an idea to do a serieswith Thalía [three years ago]…Also, telenovelas generallyaren’t 20 episodes long,” a representative from Mejía’s office toldus.

The 35-year-old singer’s agent also confirmed “MaríaMercedes” will not be returning to the small screen. “At the moment,Thalía hasn’t committed to anything since she’s having her baby in aweek and a half,” her agent told our website.

Information circulating on the internet claimed that Mrs.Mottola would bring back the character of a young orphan who searchesfor her parents all over Mexico.