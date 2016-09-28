Raising the Next Generation of Female Leaders

Times are changing and with it comes a new generation of leaders and role models. In an effort to keep up, Disney is diversifying their portfolio and introducing a character that all young girls, and Latinas in particular, can relate to.

This year, they presented their first-ever Latina princess, Elena of Avalor. To mark the historic occasion, People en Español invited Vicki Ariyasu (Vice President of Education and Social Responsibility at Disney Junior), Andrea Bastiani Archibald (Chief Girl and Parent Expert at Girl Scouts of the USA), Angela Sustaita-Ruiz (National Board Member, Las Comadres & Co-Founder/Partner, Hispanicize Media Group), and Silvia Olivas (Co-Producer Elena of Avalor) to speak with Lena Hansen (Senior Writer, People en Español) at Poderosas Live! about the importance of having a role model who looks resembles them on the screen

“I think it’s just tremendous for Hispanic girls,” said Archibald. “What we know about leadership is that there is no one way to be a leader— boys and girls need a variety so that they can take a little bit from one, a little bit from another, [to] see what fits for them and perhaps emulate it and make it their own.”

Audience members were given the opportunity to learn more about Elena and the first-ever princess partnership between Disney and The Girl Scouts of America. Olivas also announced that there would be special episodes of the television seriesElena of AvalorcommemoratingDia de los MuertosandNavidadin order celebrate the culture and roots of the Hispanic culture.

Ariyasu ended the panel with a final message for young girls and the leadership that they hold within, “It’s all in you already regardless of your age or your stage in life,” she shared.

Be sure to watch the video above to learn all about Elena of Avalor and the significance of empowering young female leaders.