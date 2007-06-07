Paris Hilton Is Out of the Cooler

Just three days into her jail stint, Paris Hilton was released due to unspecified medical reasons.

Instead, the heiress will spend 40 days under house arrest with an electronic ankle bracelet that will go off if she leaves the property.

Hilton, 26, started serving her time at a Lynwood, CA, jail the night of Sunday, June 3rd, when she turned herself in before the court-imposed deadline.

Paris was sentenced to 45 days in jail for violating her probation after driving with a suspended license.

Due to overcrowding in California’s detention facilities for women, the sentence was shortened to 23 days.