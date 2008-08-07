Nude photos of Miss Universe are revealed

She’s been Miss Universe for barely a month, and Dayana Mendoza already faces her first scandal. Nude photos of the beauty queen have been spreading like wildfire over the internet, but the organization assures that the 22-year-old will not be dethroned for it.

“These images are artistic in nature, and they don’t have an ounce of pornographic content to them,” said María de Chávez, the director of the Colombian franchise of Miss Univerise to Canal Caracol. If the current Miss Universe had been stripped of her crown, the runner-up Miss Colombia, Taliana Vargas, would have taken her place.

The photographs of Dayana, who has been modeling since she was 15, were taken before the contest for a jewelry company, and although she appears nude, only certain parts of her body are actually shown, and there is nothing vulgar in the photos, according to the Miss Universe Organization.