Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony Design Life Around the Twins

“We’re just lucky,” Marc Anthony, 40, tells PEOPLE. “Our life is designed around the twins. Everything smells better, it tastes better, it even feels better on a minute-to-minute basis. We should just enjoy this.”

The couple were arm in arm at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Event at Cipriani Wall Street in New York Thursday night. Lopez and Prince presented the award to Donatella Versace.

It was a Versace palm-leaf dress that Jennifer Lopez famously wore to the Grammys in 2000, but the new mom and her husband were at odds over whether she’d slip into a similar outfit these days.

“For me, it was one of the eye-opening moments of what a dress could actually do,” Lopez, 39, tells PEOPLE. “And I was on the cover of the paper the next day, because of that Versace dress. No, I’d wear it [now].”

“Maybe as a wife, she wouldn’t,” Anthony interjected, as his spouse laughed.