Jennifer and Marc go on a European Vacation

The couple were spotted in France's St. Tropez and the Italy's Portofino before heading to Greece

Just days after surprising husband Marc Anthony with a special 40th birthday party, Jennifer Lopez whisked him away for a romantic tour of Europe's glitzy sunspots.

On the itinerary: Shopping and strolling in France's St. Tropez and the Italy's Portofino. On Sunday, they headed to the sights of ancient Greece, where Lopez also had a photoshoot.

Lopez, 39, and Anthony were seen walking hand-in-hand through romantic Portofino over the weekend, the second time this year they've hit the VIP holiday spot on the Italian Riviera.

According to Mariangela Canale–who owns a bakery in Portofino–the couple were guests of designers Dolce & Gabbana on their yacht, the Regina D'Italia.

Canale says the captain of the yacht personally came to pick up focaccia bread for the crew and guests last Friday morning. “Lopez is in love with Portofino,” said Canale. “She keeps coming back.”

The couple also went shopping, surrounded by an entourage of friends and bodyguards. (A shop assistant at the Dolce & Gabbana boutique in Portofino confirmed that the couple bought two bags from the store.)

Earlier in the week, the two hit up a few choice shops in St. Tropez, including the Bonpoint boutique.

“She came in and spent an hour. She bought one of everything,” a store spokesperson tells PEOPLE of her Sept. 18 visit. “Actually because she has twins, she bought … everything by two.”