Here’s a look into America Ferrera’s new web series

America Ferrera is stepping behind the cameras to bring a new bilingual web series, Gente-Fied. The actress is one of the executive producers of the seven-episode series funded by Macro, the multiplatform media company.

The series, created by Mexican and Guatemalan-American filmmaker Marvin Lemus, will have an all-Latino cast including Ferrera, who will also make an apperance.

Gente-Fied is a “dramedy” that follows seven Latinos living in Boyle Heights, California. The episodes will be seen through the point of view of each character. All Latinos will have someone to relate to whether you’re someone trying to connect to your culture or an old-school business owner dealing with the realities of gentrification, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

There is no release date but check out the trailer below: