Enrique Iglesias dethrones Madonna

Enrique Iglesias is at the top. The English and French version of his song “Tired of Being Sorry”, titled “Laisse Le Destin L’Emporter”, which he recorded with French songstress Nadiya, beat the song “4 Minutes” by Madonna and Justin Timberlake in the French charts, according to a recent press release sent by the public relations firm that represents the Spanish singer.

To add to the 32-year-old pop star’s success, his greatest hits album Uno 95/08 has remained the number-one selling album in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The singer of “Somebody’s Me” continues to reap the rewards of his 13-year trajectory with his Insomniac World Tour, which has taken him all over Europe and now Latin America. His next concert will be this Tuesday in Asunción, Paraguay.