Christina Aguilera Registers for Baby Gifts

Even though she still hasn’t officially gone public with the info, it’s no secret that Christina Aguilera is pregnant. The singer of Ecuadorian descent hasn’t been shy about showing off her baby bump lately. And to top it off, this weekend the artist visited baby boutique Bel Bambini in West Hollywood, CA, where she registered for baby gifts.

“She looked beautiful,” store sales employee Crysta Smith said about the 26-year-old singer. “She had a little bump. She said she was so excited [to have a baby].”

According to People.com, Aguilera told the employees that she was pregnant and revealed the baby’s sex, but asked them to keep that information private.

Her husband, music exec Jordan Bratman, 30, joined the singer at the store, along with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, who helped the future parents pick out baby shower gifts, including clothes, bottles and diaper bags.

This will be the first baby for the couple, who married in November 2005.