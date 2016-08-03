Get to know the new chief creative officer of Calvin Klein

After months of speculation, Raf Simons was officially named chief creative officer of Calvin Klein, and the company spread the widely-anticipated news via their social media. For the first time in thirteen years, the American fashion house will have one sole creative head for all of its brands, including home and diffusion lines, as well as all its fragrance and underwear campaigns. Rumors have been swirling as to what Belgian-born Simons would do next, after his departure from Christian Dior last year.

“The arrival of Raf Simons as chief creative officer signifies a momentous new chapter for Calvin Klein,” said Steve Shiffman, CEO of Calvin Klein, Inc., via their Facebook page. “Not since Mr. Klein himself was at the company has it been led by one creative visionary, and I am confident that this decision will drive the Calvin Klein brand and have a significant impact on its future.”

His first runway collection for the house will debut next February during New York Fashion Week. Until then, check out some of his career highlights below.